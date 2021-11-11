Advertisement

Cardinals down Cadets in top 10 matchup

#1 Plattsburgh shows strength in 4-1 win over #7 Norwich
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh women’s hockey team is once again expected to be the best team in Division III, and on Thursday night, they backed that up with a comfortable 4-1 win over rival #7 Norwich at the Ronnie B.

The Cadets actually broke the ice just over a minute and a half in via Ally Lague, and that advantage would last into the second period.

But in that second stanza, freshman Maddie Norton announced her arrival in Cardinal Country. She struck just under five minutes in on the power play, then added an assist as Annie Katonka scored to push the lead to 3-1. Norton would tack on another power play goal in the third to seal the victory.

With the win, Plattsburgh moves to 2-0 on the year while Norwich drops to 2-1. The Cardinals have a pair of road NEWHL contests this weekend. The Cadets will face Plymouth State on Friday before another rivalry showdown Saturday afternoon against Castleton at Kreitzberg.

