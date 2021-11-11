Champlain Valley revamping diversity director position

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - As diversity, equity, and inclusion job positions increase, the Champlain Valley School District is looking for a new director after four staff serving in that capacity resigned.

The district is set up to have one main DEI director along with coaches for each school, but four of the coaches recently resigned, so the superintendent decided to revamp the job.

The coaches are already full-time district employees who get a stipend to do the additional work. At a recent school board meeting, one of the lead coaches still in the job said that she didn’t want to see more people leaving because the system was too strong to change, and highlighted the importance of hearing voices who have been silenced for centuries

Superintendent Rene Sanchez says the coaches that resigned also say they weren’t being compensated enough. “That was one of the first initial changes that we altered and said, because this is a stipend that’s coming from the central office, we need to make sure the hiring process is run out of central office like every other position,” Sanchez said.

The district is now doubling the pay. Sanchez and the lead DEI coach will be involved in the hiring to better reflect the job. The positions will also serve as liaisons to the district’s town DEI boards as well.

The district is set to start interviews for a new DEI director at the beginning of December with the hope they can begin their job in January.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.