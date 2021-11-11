Advertisement

Champlain Valley revamping diversity director position

File photo
File photo
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - As diversity, equity, and inclusion job positions increase, the Champlain Valley School District is looking for a new director after four staff serving in that capacity resigned.

The district is set up to have one main DEI director along with coaches for each school, but four of the coaches recently resigned, so the superintendent decided to revamp the job.

The coaches are already full-time district employees who get a stipend to do the additional work. At a recent school board meeting, one of the lead coaches still in the job said that she didn’t want to see more people leaving because the system was too strong to change, and highlighted the importance of hearing voices who have been silenced for centuries

Superintendent Rene Sanchez says the coaches that resigned also say they weren’t being compensated enough. “That was one of the first initial changes that we altered and said, because this is a stipend that’s coming from the central office, we need to make sure the hiring process is run out of central office like every other position,” Sanchez said.

The district is now doubling the pay. Sanchez and the lead DEI coach will be involved in the hiring to better reflect the job. The positions will also serve as liaisons to the district’s town DEI boards as well.

The district is set to start interviews for a new DEI director at the beginning of December with the hope they can begin their job in January.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maura Murray
Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case
Emergency crews responded to a crash in Barton Tuesday night.
Emergency crews respond to Barton car crash
File photo
Bove’s responds to slumlord allegations
Vermont GOP chair to host "Let's go, Brandon" rally
Vermont GOP chair to hold ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Rally
Vermont daily case count soars to 591

Latest News

A federal vaccine mandate means health care workers at the UVM Medical Center must get a COVID...
UVM Medical Center workers must get vaccinated against COVID or lose jobs
File photo
Facing critical foster need, NY social services transitions to keeping kids with kin
Wayne Pelkey
Super Senior: Wayne Pelkey
A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child...
Order against NH woman who told Black child she’d kneel on neck