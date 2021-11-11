New Vermont Corrections commissioner discusses priorities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a new leader at the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Nick Deml replaces Jim Baker, who held the role on an interim basis for 22 months.

Deml says his priorities include getting more help for people struggling with mental health and substance use disorder behind bars, keeping prisoners and staff safe from COVID, transparency in the department and eventually bringing inmates being housed out of state back to Vermont.

“I think it’s in everybody’s interest that we return those folks as we are able... when it’s safe to do and when we’re able to do so,” Deml said.

He credits programming in state prisons for keeping recidivism rates low in Vermont. He says those will continue.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Deml.

Related Story:

Ex-CIA official to become Vermont corrections commissioner

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.