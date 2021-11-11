Advertisement

New Vermont Corrections commissioner discusses priorities

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a new leader at the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Nick Deml replaces Jim Baker, who held the role on an interim basis for 22 months.

Deml says his priorities include getting more help for people struggling with mental health and substance use disorder behind bars, keeping prisoners and staff safe from COVID, transparency in the department and eventually bringing inmates being housed out of state back to Vermont.

“I think it’s in everybody’s interest that we return those folks as we are able... when it’s safe to do and when we’re able to do so,” Deml said.

He credits programming in state prisons for keeping recidivism rates low in Vermont. He says those will continue.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Deml.

Related Story:

Ex-CIA official to become Vermont corrections commissioner

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maura Murray
Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case
Emergency crews responded to a crash in Barton Tuesday night.
Emergency crews respond to Barton car crash
File photo
Bove’s responds to slumlord allegations
Vermont GOP chair to host "Let's go, Brandon" rally
Vermont GOP chair to hold ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Rally
Vermont daily case count soars to 591

Latest News

Purple Heart ceremony in Bristol Thursday.
Purple Heart reunited with Bristol family
sdf
New Vermont Corrections commissioner discusses priorities
St. Albans marked Veterans Day with a ceremony in the center of the city.
Veterans honored at St. Albans ceremony
sdf
Shaheen calls Sununu’s comments on congressional delegation ‘misplaced’