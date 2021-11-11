Advertisement

Order against NH woman who told Black child she’d kneel on neck

A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child...
A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son's toy that she would "kneel on his neck," and calling him a racial slur.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy that she would “kneel on his neck,” and calling him a racial slur.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office filed a civil rights complaint against the woman, Kristina Graper, last month. It alleged that she threatened the 9-year-old boy, who was playing in a park with her son on May 10.

A judge approved the order prohibiting Graper from engaging in or threatening physical force or violence against the boy or his family.

Her attorney said Wednesday he anticipates the case will be resolved by agreement. 

