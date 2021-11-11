Rom-com filmed in Vermont opens Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new romantic comedy filmed in Vermont comes out Friday.

It’s called “Soulmates” and it follows two best friends in Vermont whose loyalty to each other is tested when one of them gets engaged to an out-of-stater who works for a large commercial maple syrup operation in Vermont.

We first told you about the film as it was being shot here three years ago.

Lead actresses Stephanie Lynn and Alexandra Case are both from Vermont and say it was important for them to showcase what they love about the Green Mountain State.

“Vermont is such a special place to us and it’s a place you really can’t cheat in a studio or even really in upstate New York, so we really wanted this to be authentic Vermont,” Case said.

“There are so many countless beautiful places to see in Vermont, even though we grew up there, we haven’t gotten to see all of them yet, so that was really exciting,” Lynn said.

You can see “Soulmates” at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier Friday at 6 p.m., and also on several cable and digital streaming services.

HOW TO WATCH SOULMATES:

It will be available via Video on Demand (VOD) beginning Nov. 12, 2021 via the following outlets:

Cable/Sat/Telco: Comcast/Xfinity Directv Cox Charter / Spectrum / Time Warner Dish Verizon AT&T Uverse Frontier Smaller regional providers

Digital: Apple / iTunes Amazon Prime Video VUDU (Fandango) Google Play

