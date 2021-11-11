Rutland’s annual ‘Stuff A Bus’ food drive kicks off

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s annual “Stuff A Bus” kicked off Thursday.

For the 27th year in a row, the Rutland Community Cupboard, BROC Community Action and the Salvation Army are collecting for the food bank.

Because of COVID, they are collecting cash, checks and gift cards to local grocery stores instead of actual food.

Rebekah Stephens, the director of the Community Cupboard, says they are seeing, on average, 40-50 new families a month.

When people donate money, it allows the cupboard to purchase the food it needs to feed the community.

“When we rely on donations, we can’t really pick and choose what we’re getting from individuals as they donate actual food items. But when we receive cash, we are able to go to local stores and the Vermont Foodbank and we can purchase the food that we need to fill the shelves specific for what our folks are going to need,” Stephens explained.

Last year, they collected $42,000 in donations. They hope to exceed that this year.

There are two buses at Price Chopper and Hannaford and a WJJR van at Tops. They will be collecting through Saturday.

