Several events planned around our region this Veterans Day

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is Veterans Day, and there are several events you can attend to mark the day.

That includes two celebrations in Milton and Colchester. The events are being sponsored by the towns’ combined Rotary.

The first one is at 10 a.m. at the flag display at Charlebois Trucking on Rte. 7 in Milton. The second is at the flag display adjacent to Dick Mazza’s General Store in Colchester at noon.

Governor Phil Scott will reportedly be at that second celebration.

There is also a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in St. Albans at 10:30 a.m. It’s happening at Taylor Park on North Main Street.

Senator Bernie Sanders will be there.

In Burlington, Mayor Miro Weinberger says he will join Senator Patrick Leahy and Congressman Peter Welch at Battery Park for a Veterans Day Commemoration.

This will take place at 11 a.m. We’re told the timing of the event is significant because of the end of World War I. The armistice between the Allies and Germany began at 11 a.m. on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

