Shaheen calls Sununu’s comments on congressional delegation ‘misplaced’

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says Gov. Chris Sununu’s comments earlier this week-- which took aim at New Hampshire’s entire congressional delegation-- were misplaced and incorrect.

While announcing his plans to run for a fourth term as governor, Sununu said politicians in Washington have no real connection with the people they represent and often get nothing done. He went further saying his own federal delegation does not put Granite Staters first.

Shaheen addressed the comments Wednesday while touring a glove manufacturer in Colebrook that received federal Defense Production Act funds.

“You know I am very proud of the work we did with American Performance Polymers right here in Colebrook to help them make the connection with the Defense Department to do this expansion which is going to have a real benefit for the people of Colebrook, this region and for the entire country,” said Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Shaheen is not up for reelection in 2022. At this time, it is not clear who will challenge her Democratic counterpart, Sen. Maggie Hassan.

