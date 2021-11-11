South Burlington, Mt. Abe, Windsor take home field hockey titles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington, Mt. Abe, and Windsor all took home field hockey state titles Saturday at UVM’s Moulton Winder Field. It was the Wolves’ first D1 crown in four years, the Eagles fourth straight in D2, and a third consecutive championship for Windsor.

The battle between D1 titans South Burlington and Bellows Falls turned out to not be as competitive as many expected, as the Wolves coasted to a 3-1 win. Hope Brunet and Catherine White would strike as South Burlington built a 3-0 advantage before holding on for the title.

“It’s just been everyone’s hard work and energy,” said White. “We’ve just really put everything into this game and it all came together for us today.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since my freshman year, and it’s just been crazy,” said fellow senior Mia Angwin. “I think a lot of us have wanted to win and everyone was just like, ‘We gotta bring this energy and if we show up, we’ll win.’ And we always say energy wins game and I think it did today.”

The D2 title game was closer, but eventually the defending champion Eagles were able to hold off Hartford to the tune of a 2-1 victory.

Ava Konczal had put Mt. Abe on top in the second quarter, but a heat-seeking missile from Caroline Hamilton leveled the score before the break.

It took until the fourth for Madison Gile to break the deadlock and hand the Eagles a fourth straight D2 title.

“I’ve been here for three and my seniors have been here for all four,” Gile said after the game. “It’s been great. Everybody gets to experience this and it’s an amazing feeling for every person on the team.”

“We just grew as friends and we kept getting tighter and tighter as a friendship I think,” said Eagle senior Abby Reen. “Because most of us are growing up together and we’re all in high school together. So I think the teamwork and coaching staff is just amazing.”

In D3 Windsor was dominant in winning their third straight title. The Yellow Jackets jumped on Lyndon early and coasted to a 3-0 win.

“It’s turf so it goes by really fast, it’s like playing on a carpet,” said senior Janiah Young. “We’ve never played on this before, or at least I haven’t. I just saw from the sideline and I was like ‘Alright, I have to be there for my team next year.’”

“Absolutely I was dreaming about holding the trophy, I was dreaming about having this (medal) around my neck, it’s just great,” added fellow senior Lindsey Young.

