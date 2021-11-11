The story behind Burlington’s Venetian Ginger Ale

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are the ultimate time to eat, drink, and be merry. For some, the drink portion needs to be non-alcoholic, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be boring!

Venetian Ginger Ale was established in Burlington in 1917. Michael C. Dorn, a Jewish immigrant, ended up settling in the Queen City, where he opened a restaurant. He also experimented with carbonated beverages, including what would later be Venetian Ginger Ale, which continues to be located on Pine Street.

Elissa Borden spoke with the company’s Justin Bunnell about their history and also about some creative drink pairings for the holidays.

