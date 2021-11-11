Swanton woman with extensive criminal history found with drugs

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman released from prison during the pandemic is behind bars again, accused of more drug charges.

Police say Pamela Yandow’s extensive criminal history dates back to 1996, and she’s been convicted over the years of various drug charges.

Now, she’s arrested again.

Police say on Wednesday morning, they executed a search and arrest warrant for a home on Laroe Street in Swanton. Officers say they found drugs.

Yandow is accused of distributing crack on multiple occasions last month.

If convicted, she could get a max 20-year sentence and $1 million fine.

