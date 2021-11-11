UVM Medical Center workers must get vaccinated against COVID or lose jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal vaccine mandate means health care workers at the UVM Medical Center must get a COVID shot or they will lose their jobs.

Under new guidance from the federal government, employees at health centers that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022.

UVMMC officials say they will comply with that mandate and all employees must have their first shot by Dec. 4 or they will lose their jobs.

According to the hospital, 283 employees have yet to provide vaccine documentation.

Kimberly Moore, a registered nurse at UVMMC, is not vaccinated and she feels she is not ready to get the vaccine right now. She says this is a harsh reality for her and others in the same situation.

“This doesn’t only affect nursing, this affects every department at UVMMC. And if you continue to lose employees, that will continue to affect morale on the floor-- you know what I mean-- safety,” Moore said. “I love what I do. It’s sad for me but I also have to stick up for what I believe in and I think most of the people feel that way, as well.”

In a statement, UVM Medical Center Spokesperson Neal Goswami said: “We rely on data research and science to keep our patients healthy and save lives. We have been clear about the fact that vaccination is how we protect each other and our patients from COVID-19 and end this pandemic and we intend to comply with this policy.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.