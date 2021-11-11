UVM men’s soccer edges NJIT, advances to America East Championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team is moving on to the America East Championship game after a 3-2 semifinal win over NJIT Wednesday night at Virtue Field. It will be the Cats’ second straight trip to the league title game.

Vermont broke the ice on a scoreless game in the 39th minute. After Noah Egan headed a Nacho Lerech corner off the far post, Yves Borie pounced on the rebound to put UVM in front 1-0 headed to the break.

In the second half, the Cats seemingly put the game away with goals from Joe Morrison and Jacob Vitale to make it 3-0. But someone forgot to tell the Highlanders that it was over.

NJIT scored twice in the final five minutes of the contest to make for some nervy moments. They never got a real good look at an equalizer, but the added drama late combined with the fact that it was the fourth-straight one-goal victory for the Cats in this series made for some chippy moments. It briefly appeared there might be an all-out brawl after the final minutes, mostly between NJIT coaches and UVM players.

“We beat them in March 2021, April 2021, October 2021, each by a goal,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said in the aftermath of the shoving match. “So it’s two teams that are very good and it was gonna be tight. We went down there earlier in the Fall and it was similar. I’m glad they’re in the conference, they’re a great team and I think we gotta hold our composure a little more late in the game as we learn from this.”

Up next for the Cats is a fifth meeting in the last calendar year with #6 UNH in the America East title game. The Wildcats are 24-1-3 since the start of 2021, but two of those draws came against Vermont. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

