Vermont daily case count soars to 591

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont on Thursday again broke a single-day COVID case record.

Vermont health officials reported 591 new cases and the percent positive rate has now climbed to 4.1%. The previous single-day record of 487 cases was reported last Thursday.

Vermont infections (WCAX)

Officials this week warned that the state was projected to hit upward of 500 cases daily within a month. Hospitalizations and deaths are also expected to remain high in the coming weeks.

There are currently 53 people hospitalized with COVID, 14 of them in the ICU.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 591 new coronavirus cases for a total of 43,521. There have been a total of 391 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.1%. A total of 525,929 people have been tested, and 36,673 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.