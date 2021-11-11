Advertisement

Veterans Day ceremony doubles as call to serve

A Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction was...
A Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction was also used as a call to serve.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction was also used as a call to serve.

The Lyme town band helped kick off the annual event, which took place on the green in front of the hospital.

Many of the medical personnel who work at the medical center are also veterans.

There was one change this year; there was no color guard.

It is usually staffed by veteran service organizations but officials say membership numbers are dwindling.

“We need members to create growth in our communities and to support our communities and help them achieve the things that we need to do as community-based organizations to make a difference so people understand that when we serve, we don’t get out and stop serving,” said David Roberts, a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

Any veteran in the Upper Valley interested in learning more about how they can volunteer their time can contact the Marine Corp League: Department of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash in Barton Tuesday night.
Emergency crews respond to Barton car crash
Maura Murray
Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case
Vermont GOP chair to host "Let's go, Brandon" rally
Vermont GOP chair to hold ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Rally
File photo
Bove’s responds to slumlord allegations
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire

Latest News

Rutland's annual "Stuff A Bus" donation campaign kicked off Thursday.
Rutland’s annual ‘Stuff A Bus’ food drive kicks off
Courtesy: St. Albans City Fire Department
Several events planned around our region this Veterans Day
Thursday is Veterans Day and there are several events you can attend to mark the day.
Several events planned around our region this Veterans Day
Plenty of schools and communities across our region are finding ways to honor our service...
Winooski students show appreciation for veterans