Veterans Day ceremony doubles as call to serve

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction was also used as a call to serve.

The Lyme town band helped kick off the annual event, which took place on the green in front of the hospital.

Many of the medical personnel who work at the medical center are also veterans.

There was one change this year; there was no color guard.

It is usually staffed by veteran service organizations but officials say membership numbers are dwindling.

“We need members to create growth in our communities and to support our communities and help them achieve the things that we need to do as community-based organizations to make a difference so people understand that when we serve, we don’t get out and stop serving,” said David Roberts, a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

Any veteran in the Upper Valley interested in learning more about how they can volunteer their time can contact the Marine Corp League: Department of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.