Veterans honored at St. Albans ceremony

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans marked this Veterans Day with a ceremony in the center of the city. Area schoolchildren marched with veterans to Taylor Park.

It was once called Armistice Day here, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. So Thursday in St. Albans, at 11 a.m., as a World War II veteran spoke, the bells in the city rang out 11 times.

“When we were in Holland, after the first few days, we were dirty... and tired... had lost quite a few men. The next morning, when we walked toward St. Orden Rd. in Holland, the people had lined the streets in gratitude for their freedom after five years,” said Robert Coon of St. Albans, a World War II veteran.

“In that war that Bob fought, 50 million people died! Fifty million people died. And our job is to create a world in which conflict can be resolved in ways other than killing people. So today is a day of thank you. It’s a day of memory. And it’s a day of appreciation,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. “What is so very important, in my view, is the number of young people who are here. Because I fear that throughout the country there are not a lot of young people who understand the sacrifice and the role the people like Bob Coon played.”

“In some ways, veterans and teenagers are a lot alike. Veterans grapple with obstacles. Teenagers face adversities. But as people, we persevere through struggles and hardships with the help of our communities. These communities would not be in place without the sacrifices made by our veterans. For that reason, we are eternally grateful,” said Lexi Ely of the St. Albans City School.

“There are a lot of things you can learn from veterans, from the importance of family to their sacrifice and honor that they display. They spent years taking care of us, therefore we should use this day to recognize and respect them. Thank you veterans for all you’ve done for us,” said Patricia Noza of the St. Albans Town School.

