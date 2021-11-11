Winooski students show appreciation for veterans

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Plenty of schools and communities across our region are finding ways to honor our servicemembers Thursday for Veterans Day, that includes one school in Winooski.

“To me, it means I can honor them even if they have passed on,” said Benjamin Unrein, a fifth-grader at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School, who is taking an extra close look at Veterans Day this year. “I think we are all looking forward to it, I get to read, I get to do this first of all, and I get to sing.”

Unrein gets to play a special role. He is reading ‘In Flanders Fields,’ a poem written in World War I.

“Well this is actually the first year we have really turned it into a big celebration, an event,” said Robin McCormick, the school’s assistant principal.

A walk in the lobby and you can see the fruits of their lessons, streamers ready, art on the walls, and posters waiting to be put out in front of the school. McCormick says it’s the idea of the principal, Craig Hill. And while the projects are fun, students are also learning about veterans. “It’s service and it’s sacrifice and it’s love. That love comes from a place of giving of yourself for others and that’s very much an underpinning of this school. So, serving others in many ways and one of those ways is through the military,” said McCormick.

Veterans, families, and friends will be joining students at school Thursday to honor those who have fought for our country. They will hear songs by students and see what they have learned. The students even have a special guest speaker, a Vermont National Guard member.

“Talk about service and what the military does and what military families sacrifice as their loved ones are deployed. And in addition, our students have been studying Veterans Day,” said McCormick.

So while what students learn will follow them, it’s also a chance to say thank you and pass along a message. “It’s acknowledging not only what those people have done in the past and what they continue to do. Many of our students have family who are serving or are currently deployed that the family members here that sacrifice time, they don’t have with their loved ones and they know they are doing it for their country and their community. So, we want to honor those sacrifices and that love and have students understand this is happening in our community,” said McCormick.

“Never give up, never give in, even if it seems like all hope is lost, just never give up,” said Unrein’s recitation.

The event is at 8:30 a.m. at the school and is open to the community. The road will be blocked in front of the school during the event for safety.

