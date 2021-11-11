Advertisement

By Dan Dowling
Nov. 11, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A period of wind and rain will be heading into our region for the start of the day on Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Adirondacks and the western slopes of the Green Mountains through early Friday afternoon for wind gusts up to 50mph. Steady rain will be developing area-wide by Friday morning as well with rainfall totals between a quarter to one inch by Friday evening. Temperatures on Friday will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will start out dry, but clouds and showers will return by late in the day. Rain showers could mix with a few mountain snow showers by Saturday night. It will be cool and blustery on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and mountain snow showers through the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

It will be an unsettled start to the week with mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low 40s. We’ll see some limited sunshine through mid week mixed in with clouds. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Colder temperatures could return by the end of next week.

