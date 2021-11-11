BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A good Thursday and Veterans Day to you all! After a cold start to the day, this Veterans Day will end up being very nice. Lots of sunshine in the morning will be mixing with some increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to slightly above normal levels, mainly in the low-to-mid 50s. The normal high in Burlington for Nov. 11 is 49°.

A strong frontal system will be approaching from the Midwest starting tonight. Winds will be picking up out of the SSE overnight, and some gusts could top 40 mph in the higher elevations, especially along the western-facing slopes. Those strong winds will continue into Friday morning, then diminish during the afternoon.

Rain showers will be moving in during the night and turn into a heavier, steadier rain for a few hours in the late morning and early afternoon. Then it will all taper off to a few rain showers again late in the afternoon & evening. Skies will be clearing out for Friday night.

The weekend will start with some sunshine on Saturday morning, but then a clipper system will swing through later in the day with rain showers and mountain snow showers. This will continue into early Sunday morning. There could be a few inches of snow accumulation at the mountain tops.

It will be cooling down as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week. It will also be staying unsettled, with the chance for rain/snow showers Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday is looking dry.

Thank you, veterans, for your service to our country! -Gary

