Auditor says Vt. overpaying for state workers’ health care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s auditor says taxpayers could save $16 million annually by rethinking state employee health care plans.

In a new report, the auditor says over the last decade medical payments covered by the state’s plan grew from $91 million to $142 million, a 51% increase. The increase was due, in part, because employees received similar treatments at hospitals across the state at different prices.

The auditor’s office recommends replicating New Hampshire’s system by giving cash incentives for employees to seek more affordable procedures and having employees negotiate prices directly with hospitals instead of paying prices negotiated by insurance companies.

“From the employee’s point of view, it didn’t impact them negatively in any way. But by freeing up those savings, it meant that there were savings for taxpayers or funds to be used to some other purpose,” said Deputy Vermont Auditor Tim Ashe.

The changes would have to be made through the Department of Human Resources. The auditor’s office also has an online tool to compare prices of procedures across Vermont’s 14 hospitals.

