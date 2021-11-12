Advertisement

Essex girls, Burlington boys crowned champs on the volleyball court

Hornets claim 3rd title in 5 seasons, Seahorses win first ever
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex girls and Burlington boys are volleyball state champs after title-match victories, both over CVU, Saturday evening at South Burlington. For the Hornets, it was a return to form with a third championship in five seasons, while the Seahorses claimed a first ever title.

Top-seeded Essex knew they would be in for a battle against #2 CVU. The Redhawks were the defending champs (dating back to 2019 after last year’s outdoor season), and every state championship match since the first in 2016 had featured these two squads. But the Hornets were up to the task.

Essex captured the first set 25-14, and after being edged in the second, the Hornets bounced back to easily claim the second and third by identical 25-17 scorelines.

“I think just having an amazing team,” said senior captain Jazmin Munson when asked what Essex’s key to success had been. “We really work well together, we never argue or anything and we just get the job done.”

“Getting to play with these girls every single day, coming to practice and always being excited to see them, never a dull moment,” added fellow senior captain Carmela Symula. “We’re best friends with each other and it just makes the team so great.”

On the boys side, it was the #3 Burlington Seahorses who pulled a stunner, dominating undefeated, four-time defending champ, and top seeded CVU 3-0 to earn the first state championship in program history.

BHS would cruise 25-18 in the first, hold off a Redhawks charge to take the second 25-23, then breezed through a 25-15 decision in the third to take the crown.

“I think it’s the team chemistry and then the teamwork,” said Burlington senior Duy Tran. “We all really talk to each other, communicated, and we were really hungry out there for that win.”

“You know there may have been some things on social media,” said fellow Seahorse senior Cooper Smith. “They said they were gonna sweep us out, they were gonna go for six in a row. Not today, baby, not today! We took that straight from ‘em.”

