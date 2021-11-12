Advertisement

High winds bring widepread outages

File photo
File photo(Green Mountain Power)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters were without power Friday as high winds brought widespread outages.

As of noon, utilities reported more than 9,100 customers are affected, mostly in Chittenden, Addison, and Rutland Counties.

Our weather team says the cold front will be sweeping across the state through mid-afternoon along with It will be some heavy downpours and possibly thunder in southern counties. Conditions are expected to clear later Friday before a trailing trough brings more showers and colder weather over the weekend.

