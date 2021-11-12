Local restaurant receives backlash over email telling employees to work while sick

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local restaurant that is receiving backlash because of an internal email making its rounds on the internet. The general manager and owner both say the email was taken out of context. They said it was supposed to explain their stance on COVID.

Cindi Kozak, general manager at Hen of the Wood’s Burlington location said none of their employees face repercussions for calling out sick. “We’ve been going by the CDC recommended guidelines and maybe something recommended can be a little gray at times,” Kozak said.

She sent an email to employees saying quote “if you feel sick with a cold and do not have coverage for your shift, you are expected to show up for work” That email was shared anonymously by an employee online.

Hen of the Wood email (WCAX)

“It’s not the culture we’re trying to instill here. I think it’s far from what we’ve done over the past 13 years,” Kozak said. She said the email was supposed to be a summary of an email sent to her by the owner, Eric Warnstedt.

Warnstedt forwarded that email to us, but it doesn’t mention coming to work sick.

Email from owner of Hen of the Wood (WCAX)

A lot of people seeing the email sent out by Kozak say it’s concerning.

“I think it’s inappropriate,” explained Andreas Marsala, a Winooski resident. “I used to work in a restaurant and that was the policy before COVID, but the fact it’s still a policy after covid is even more inappropriate.”

If you are sick, you shouldn’t have to worry about what’s going on in your place of work,” Henry Hernandez, a South Burlington resident said. “That’s something that is taken care of afterwards.”

Kozak said the response is prompting them to look at how they do things internally. She said they had an hour-long meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss changes.

“Everybody just works really hard,” Kozak said. “We try to bring our best to the table everyday and we try to do better than yesterday everyday.”

Some of the changes Kozak says were discussed at today’s meeting include more PTO, a clearer vaccination policy, and better communication about calling in sick.

