Pets with Potential: Meet Pearl

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-year-old spayed female dog named Pearl.

Pearl is a super sweet lady. The way to her heart is definitely through food. She may take some time warming up, but if you give her food you’ll be best friends a lot sooner. To learn more about this sweet girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

