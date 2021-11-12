Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Pearl

This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-year-old spayed female dog named Pearl.
This week's Pet with Potential is a 3-year-old spayed female dog named Pearl.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-year-old spayed female dog named Pearl.

Pearl is a super sweet lady. The way to her heart is definitely through food. She may take some time warming up, but if you give her food you’ll be best friends a lot sooner. To learn more about this sweet girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

