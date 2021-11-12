Plattsburgh teen-author pens book on autism

PLATTSBURGH. N.Y. (WCAX) - A teen from New York’s North Country is sharing his raw and personal story worldwide. What started out as a small school assignment is now touching thousands around the globe.

Ben Giroux from Morrisonville will say just about anything. “My name is Ben, I’m 16, and I don’t know my blood type,” Giroux said. “I can’t help it if I’m too charming.

He seems like your average 16-year-old. “I like video games, skiing, and kayaking,” he said. But there is something different and special about him. “I have autism.”

Six years ago, at just 10 years old, Giroux was assigned to write a poem in class starting with the two words - “I am.” “I am odd, I am different,” became a poem filled with raw emotions of what it was like to be a kid who was different. “I didn’t mean to spew my heart out but I kind of did,” Giroux said.

“The cadence of the lines and everything were just so well written, we’re like, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” said Sonny Giroux, Ben’s dad. By then, their 10 year old’s words and imagery started to sink in.”Wait, he’s writing this from such a personal place, this is how he feels. It was heartbreaking for us.”

They then shared the poem online and people quickly responded, saying the poem resonated with them or their children. “It went viral,” Giroux said. “After more and more responses came in from complete strangers, it really did open my eyes to what I wrote.

One of those people was author Anne Rice. Her team worked with Giroux and his family to have the poem published as a children’s book, “I Am Odd, I Am New.”

"I am Odd, I am New" by Benjamin Giroux (Photo provided)

“I thought it was just going to end up a grade,” Giroux said.

“We never think we can be more proud of our child and every day he finds a new way to make us more proud,” Sonny said.

Giroux says the book offers one key lesson... “Everyone is different in their own way, no one is an identical copy of another,” he said. And that while we may be odd, that is what makes us so special. “Being different is a good thing... it’s what makes you unique, and every one is unique in their own way.”

His book “I am odd, I am new” won’t be released until Tuesday but Giroux and his family are holding a book signing at BooksBurgh in the Champlain Centre this Saturday from 1-3. The book will also be available at other bookstores and online.

Giroux also let us in on a little secret too -- he already has two other books in the works.

