Police arrest suspect in University Mall shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have arrested the primary suspect in a shooting outside the University Mall last week.

Police say Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland, 29, was seen shooting at another man in the back parking lot of the mall last Monday.

They say the Winooski man targeted his victim because of a relationship with a woman. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The convicted felon went on the run and was arrested Thursday by police detectives.

Kirkland will be arraigned Friday for attempted first-degree murder and a weapons offense.

