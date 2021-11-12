President Biden to visit New Hampshire next week

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden will be visiting our region next week.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party says the president will be in the Granite State to discuss the new infrastructure bill on Tuesday, a day after he’s set to sign it into law.

We’re told he’ll talk about how the bill will bring billions of dollars to New Hampshire’s infrastructure to modernize roads and bridges and expand access to high-speed internet.

