Rifle deer season preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is the first day of Vermont’s rifle deer season and state biologists say the herd is healthy this year.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say there’s a lot of fall foods out there like apples and acorns so the deer are well fed. They are looking for hunters to help them out by submitting a deer tooth and recording what other wildlife they see while they’re out in the woods.

And following news out of Iowa that up to 80% of sampled deer had tested positive for COVID, we asked if Vermont would be looking for that. “It’s something we are looking into. We might be able to sample some deer this year depending if funding comes through. It’s not a concern in terms of a human risk factor, but it’s sort of a curiosity that we would be interested to see if any of our deer are infected as well,” said the department’s Nick Fortin.

While it’s still unclear how the Iowa deer picked up COVID, researchers have expressed concern about deer or other animals becoming a reservoir for mutations that spill back over to humans and the CDC has advised hunters to take precautions.

While Vermont allowed online reporting last year they are requiring hunters to report in-person this year, preferably at one of their 11 biological check stations.

