Advertisement

Two injured in head-on crash in Colchester

FILE photo.
FILE photo.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are hospitalized with potentially serious injuries after a head-on collision in Colchester.

Police say it happened a little after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Highway in the Sunny Hollow area. Investigators say Cory Godin of Colchester hit another car driven by Joseph Agresti of Burlington head-on. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There’s no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road was closed for nearly 2.5 hours but is now back open.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont daily case count soars to 591
Senate President Rebecca Balint, Gov. Phil Scott, Vt. House Speaker Jill Krowinski
Seeing no action from governor, Vt. Legislature plans for targeted mask mandates
Swanton woman with extensive criminal history found with drugs
File photo
Bove’s responds to slumlord allegations
Burlington restaurant responds to leaked email on sick policy

Latest News

Burlington restaurant responds to leaked email on sick policy
President Joe Biden.
President Biden to visit New Hampshire next week
Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland
Police arrest suspect in University Mall shooting
Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a shooting outside the University Mall...
Police arrest man involved in University Mall shooting