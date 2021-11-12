Two injured in head-on crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are hospitalized with potentially serious injuries after a head-on collision in Colchester.

Police say it happened a little after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Highway in the Sunny Hollow area. Investigators say Cory Godin of Colchester hit another car driven by Joseph Agresti of Burlington head-on. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There’s no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road was closed for nearly 2.5 hours but is now back open.

