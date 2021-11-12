Advertisement

USDA announces $20.2M for dairy business innovation

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $20.2 million in investments in dairy business innovation efforts, including in the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center in Vermont, that it says will help small dairy farms as they recover from the pandemic.

The USDA says a total of $18.4 million is being shared by three current initiatives at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets; the University of Tennessee, and the University of Wisconsin. The remaining $1.8 million is going to the California State University Fresno. 

