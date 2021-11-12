Vermont Afghan refugees status update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Afghan evacuees have arrived in Vermont so far.

Vermont announced about 100 would come here after the U.S pulled out of Afghanistan. All three men are staying with host families -- two in Chittenden County and one in southern Vermont.

Amila Merdzanovic, Vermont director of the United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants says the community has embraced them and they are excited to begin their new lives here. “They are happy to be here, very eager to hit the ground running, start working and realize their American dream,” Merdzanovic said.

The program helps provide case management, English instruction, and other assistance to get them into the labor force as quickly as possible. A change in Congress will allow them to get public assistance too.

