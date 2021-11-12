Vt. senior independence program celebrates 10 years

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont organization that helps seniors to continue living at home is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Governor Phil Scott signed a proclamation making Friday SASH Day, as officials gathered to speak about how Support and Services at Home has created a model for empowering seniors.

“The bottom line, at least for me, is the kindness and caring I feel from being a part of the SASH community. I often say, ‘I don’t know how they deal with us but I’m so glad they do,’” said Penny Pero, a SASH client.

She says the organization has given her independence while living at South Burlington’s Allard Square, which provides affordable housing to older Vermonters.

The free program is for Medicare recipients and connects them to personalized care including nutrition programs, and even social opportunities.

“What SASH is doing is making the system more human. It is bringing good people in contact with people in need. It is saving taxpayers substantial sums of money,” said Sen Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.

Since Nancy Eldridge created SASH while working at South Burlington’s Cathedral Square, the program has been expanded to 140 affordable housing communities around the state. It’s also now available in several other states, all to be able to help seniors have a say in their medical decisions and allow them to age at home. “The whole idea behind SASH was to say give everybody a voice in their future health and design a population health approach,” Eldridge said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.