BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wet and windy day on Friday, temperatures will turn colder this weekend as rain showers mix with mountain snow showers by Saturday afternoon and evening. Areas over 1000ft. in elevation over Vermont, northern New York and New Hampshire can expect a dusting to an inch or two of snow as temperatures turn cold enough for the second half of Saturday. Most of the Champlain Valley can expect scattered rain showers under cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the start of next week. Skies will remain cloudy on Sunday with the chance of a lingering mountain snow shower or two. Temperatures will be in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected.

By the second of half of next week temperatures will return to more seasonable conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Conditions will be generally dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the end of the work week.

