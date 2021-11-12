BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We lucked out on Veterans Day with decent weather for all the outdoor activities that took place, but today will be a different story. It’s going to be a wet & windy day as we head into a cooler, somewhat wintry weekend.

Winds will be strong out of the SSE during the morning and early afternoon, leading to some power outages. But those winds will reallly come down as we go through the afternoon.

A cold front will be sweeping through from west to east from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. It will be accompanied by some heavy downpours of rain as it moves through. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder, especially in our southern counties.

Once the front moves off to our east, skies will quickly clear out in the evening and stay that way overnight. We will end up with about 1/2″ to 1″ of rain out of this.

Saturday will start with just a ray or two of early sunshine, but then a trailing trough of low pressure will swing through, again from west to east, and again with a bunch of rain, through the afternoon. But colder air will be coming in during the afternoon, dropping the temperatures through the 40s and into the 30s. So, in the mountains, above about 1000 feet, the rain will be changing over to snow.

All that rain & snow will go through fairly quickly. By the end of the day, there could be 1-3″ of snow accumulation above 1000 feet, and possibly a little more at some of the higher peaks.

Sunday will be a little quieter, but cooler.

Another round of rain and mountain snow showers is on tap for the first couple of days of next week. We’ll get a break on Wednesday before another system comes through with more showers on Thursday.

Keep the umbrella handy today, but don’t let it blow away in that morning wind! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.