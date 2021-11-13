Advertisement

Gamers raising money for children’s hospital in 24-hour gaming fundraiser

By Erin Brown
Nov. 13, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of gamers in the U.S. and Canada are hopping online and playing games all day long to raise money for their local children’s hospitals.

Extra Life is an international 24-hour gaming fundraising event that happens every November.

In Burlington, the Champlain College Esports Club is hosting the event inside the Champlain Room. Until 6 p.m. gamers can stop by to play any game they’d like.

“Typically, we have most folks come in and play online games while they’re here,” said Champlain College senior and member of the Esports Club Alex Barnett. “A lot of folks will just bring their own PCs or their own TVs and we’ll set up and play with their friends or play solo.”

Participants can either play in person or virtually. There is a livestream available online and a link to donate.

All of the proceeds will go to the UVM Children’s Hospital. The Champlain College Esports Club is hoping to raise at least $3,000.

