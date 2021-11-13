NAACP, Health Dept. working to ensure equitable access to kids COVID vaccine

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the Pfizer shot has been approved for kids 5 to 11, the NAACP of Windham County is working with the State of Vermont to ensure children of color have equal and fair access to the vaccine.

During the spring, when the vaccines were first approved for adults, the NAACP and the Vermont Health Department teamed up to host several vaccine clinics specifically for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). That was due to the BIPOC community’s increased and disproportionate risk of getting infection with COVID-19.

The NAACP says at this time, they’re not providing kid-specific clinics, but they are working with schools and the Health Department to direct parents on where to get their kids vaccinated.

Wichie Artu, the Second VIce President of the Windham County NAACP, says they’re also keeping an eye on any racial gaps in vaccination rates.

“We’re going to be monitoring, at the NAACP, the vaccine equity, especially in our county.” Artu said. “Looking at the percentages. Are BIPOC folks falling behind in vaccines? If so, why? Once we figure out the ‘why,’ how to, then, fix it?”

WCAX News asked the Windham County NAACP if BIPOC parents have contacted them worried or hesitant about getting their kids vaccinated. Artu said for the most part, parents’ hesitancy isn’t about the vaccine itself-- more so about the access to it.

The NAACP is not offering kid clinics but they are hosting vaccine, booster and flu clinics for adults this weekend and next weekend.

