New website launched to support BIPOC professionals

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Professionals of Color Network is hoping to eliminate the economic and professional gap between white and BIPOC entrepreneurs, and increase visibility of BIPOC-owned businesses, with the launch of a new website.

The website features a directory of 300 businesses across the state that are owned by Vermonters of color. It also has a jobs board that includes a range of positions, from internships to senior management roles.

Tino Rutanhira and Wei Wei Wang, the co-founders of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, say the goals of the new website are to drive a new era of professional mobility, promote BIPOC entrepreneurial ventures, and nurture a powerful professional network.

They say as more people of color move to Vermont, they want them to have the proper resources, professional development and opportunities to succeed and establish their lives and businesses here. They also want BIPOC professionals to be able to equally contribute to the economic growth of Vermont, which they believe will benefit the state as a whole.

“Because prosperity starts with opportunities to climb the economic ladder and opportunities to create business and employment. A prosperous BIPOC community is a good thing for all of Vermont. It’s not just a good thing for people of color,” Rutanhira said. “We believe that the rising tide will lift all boats.”

To celebrate the launch of the new website, the Vermont Professionals of Color Network is hosting a party at the Vermont Comedy Club on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

