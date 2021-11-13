What to do Saturday, Nov. 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Nov. 13.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Williston Federated Church is hosting a Thanksgiving food drop-off to get the community in the spirit of giving. The event takes place at Williston Central School. Anyone willing and able can swing by the school to drop off food starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. They’re asking the community to drop off Thanksgiving meal staples such as stuffing, cranberry sauce, and potatoes. This drive will give 25 local families the chance to have a meal this holiday.

Another way to get into the holiday spirit is by checking out a holiday-themed art festival.

Milton Artist’s Guild hosts their 17th Annual Holiday Art Fest Saturday, Nov. 13. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until 6 p.m. there will be live music, art raffles, wine tasting, and art.

This event is for the taste buds.

The Burlington Hard Cider & Doughnut Festival is happening Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will start at 2 p.m. and go on until 8 p.m. Some of the doughnut flavors include maple cream, cinnamon glazed, and blueberry cake. This event will feature four local bars and restaurants. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

