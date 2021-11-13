BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be another active day, but thankfully we won’t have the wind like we did on Friday. Showers are likely in the valleys, especially this afternoon, and snow showers in the mountains. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible in the higher elevations by late this evening, with locally 2 to 6 inches possible at the summits. Early highs in the 40s to low 50s will fall off this afternoon. Expect some slick roads in the higher elevations this afternoon and evening. This system will quickly move out this evening, then we’ll have mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. It will be a bit chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Another system will bring additional valley showers and mountain snow showers Sunday night and Monday. Another inch or so of accumulation is possible in the mountains. A few sprinkles and/or flurries will linger on Tuesday.

We’ll finally have a pleasant day Wednesday. Yet another system will come through Thursday, though only plain showers are expected with that. Friday will be dry and relatively chilly.

