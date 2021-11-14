Advertisement

Blood drive held in memory of South Burlington teacher

South Burlington's Chamberlin School organized a blood drive in long-time teacher Kathy Buley's...
South Burlington's Chamberlin School organized a blood drive in long-time teacher Kathy Buley's memory.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A community is giving back in the name of a beloved teacher.

Kathy Buley, a long-time educator at South Burlington’s Chamberlin School, died from pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

Fellow teacher Cindy Tan tells Channel 3 News Buley was a big advocate for blood drives. She says Buley benefited from blood transfusions, herself, as part of her cancer treatment.

In 2019, Buley participated in one hosted by the school. Tan says after a year off due to the pandemic, this year’s event is being held her memory.

“Kathy was all about the children. She would fight to get what a child needed to be their best. She also worked with educators, she was a mentor, she was also the president or co-president of our union. She was an advocate for adults and students,” said Tan, who also organized the blood drive.

Tan says the school collected about 70 pints of blood Saturday. Next year, they’re aiming for 100.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington restaurant responds to leaked email on sick policy
FILE photo.
Two injured in head-on crash in Colchester
Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland
Police arrest suspect in University Mall shooting
Senate President Rebecca Balint, Gov. Phil Scott, Vt. House Speaker Jill Krowinski
Seeing no action from governor, Vt. Legislature plans for targeted mask mandates
File photo
High winds bring widespread outages

Latest News

ESports at Champlain College
Champlain College students use gaming to give back
Armored Combat Sports
Medieval armored combat at Champlain Valley Expo
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
Gamers raising money for UVM Children's Hospital
Gamers raising money for children’s hospital in 24-hour gaming fundraiser