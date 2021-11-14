Blood drive held in memory of South Burlington teacher

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A community is giving back in the name of a beloved teacher.

Kathy Buley, a long-time educator at South Burlington’s Chamberlin School, died from pancreatic cancer a little over a year ago.

Fellow teacher Cindy Tan tells Channel 3 News Buley was a big advocate for blood drives. She says Buley benefited from blood transfusions, herself, as part of her cancer treatment.

In 2019, Buley participated in one hosted by the school. Tan says after a year off due to the pandemic, this year’s event is being held her memory.

“Kathy was all about the children. She would fight to get what a child needed to be their best. She also worked with educators, she was a mentor, she was also the president or co-president of our union. She was an advocate for adults and students,” said Tan, who also organized the blood drive.

Tan says the school collected about 70 pints of blood Saturday. Next year, they’re aiming for 100.

