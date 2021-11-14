Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police took Tyshawn lee, 20, of Burlington into custody Saturday morning at Leddy Park near the hockey rink after locating his car there a day after they say he brutally beat and threatened his girlfriend.

Lee is accused of attacking his girlfriend Friday night around 9:20 in a parking lot on South Winooski Avenue.

Police say he pulled her to the ground by her hair, kicked her in the stomach, and slammed her head on the ground multiple times. He also pinned her down while he assaulted her. The victim told police Lee held a gun to her head earlier that day. She was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

Lee was lodged on $25,000 bail and conditions to only be released to a responsible adult.

He’s schedule to appear in court on Monday for 1st Degree Aggravated Assault, two counts of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with Weapon, and two counts of Domestic Assault.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.