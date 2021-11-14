Advertisement

Champlain College students use gaming to give back

ESports at Champlain College
ESports at Champlain College(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gaming for a cause at Champlain College. Roughly 200 students gathered to take part in Extra Life.

Hosted by the college’s ESports Club, Extra Life is an international gaming fundraiser that happens every November.

“We’ve had prizes, tournaments, raffles,” Alex Barnett, a member of the ESports Club said. “You can see that we have a bunch of different games going on. Really it’s just a great opportunity to be back in person for this type of event.”

Over the course of the 24-hour event, Maggie Pono, the event coordinator, says students have the chance to bond outside of the classroom.

“It’s kind of hard to be able to make new friends if people already have groups. So being able to come together for something that the college enjoys, since most people here play video games, having a 24-hour event where they can just come and play games with just anybody really makes a difference,” Pono said.

But Barnett says the event is about more than just gaming.

“We’ve been working with the [UVM Children’s Hospital] for this Extra Life event for several years now. It’s such a great cause to really help the children in this community,” Barnett said. “We’ve learned over the past year just how important the healthcare system is, especially during the pandemic.”

According to event staff, donations typically fall within the $1,500 range. But this year, proceeds have topped $5,000.

“Before we even started the event [Friday], we were at $2,000 raised,” Thomas Charlton said. “That was before any of the events. This is the most money that we’ve raised I believe during one of these events and it’s incredible to see.”

The club will continue to accept donations after the event is over. The link can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington restaurant responds to leaked email on sick policy
FILE photo.
Two injured in head-on crash in Colchester
Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland
Police arrest suspect in University Mall shooting
Senate President Rebecca Balint, Gov. Phil Scott, Vt. House Speaker Jill Krowinski
Seeing no action from governor, Vt. Legislature plans for targeted mask mandates
File photo
High winds bring widespread outages

Latest News

Armored Combat Sports
Medieval armored combat at Champlain Valley Expo
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
Gamers raising money for UVM Children's Hospital
Gamers raising money for children’s hospital in 24-hour gaming fundraiser
Vermont Professionals of Color Network launches new website
New website launched to support BIPOC professionals