Champlain College students use gaming to give back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gaming for a cause at Champlain College. Roughly 200 students gathered to take part in Extra Life.

Hosted by the college’s ESports Club, Extra Life is an international gaming fundraiser that happens every November.

“We’ve had prizes, tournaments, raffles,” Alex Barnett, a member of the ESports Club said. “You can see that we have a bunch of different games going on. Really it’s just a great opportunity to be back in person for this type of event.”

Over the course of the 24-hour event, Maggie Pono, the event coordinator, says students have the chance to bond outside of the classroom.

“It’s kind of hard to be able to make new friends if people already have groups. So being able to come together for something that the college enjoys, since most people here play video games, having a 24-hour event where they can just come and play games with just anybody really makes a difference,” Pono said.

But Barnett says the event is about more than just gaming.

“We’ve been working with the [UVM Children’s Hospital] for this Extra Life event for several years now. It’s such a great cause to really help the children in this community,” Barnett said. “We’ve learned over the past year just how important the healthcare system is, especially during the pandemic.”

According to event staff, donations typically fall within the $1,500 range. But this year, proceeds have topped $5,000.

“Before we even started the event [Friday], we were at $2,000 raised,” Thomas Charlton said. “That was before any of the events. This is the most money that we’ve raised I believe during one of these events and it’s incredible to see.”

The club will continue to accept donations after the event is over. The link can be found here.

