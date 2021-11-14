Advertisement

Gigantic indoor flea market back for holiday shopping season

Hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers visited the Gigantic Flea Market Sunday.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of vendors and nearly a thousand Vermonters flocked to the annual Gigantic Flea Market at the Champlain Valley Exposition.

Just in time for the holiday season, customers browsed gifts, knick-knacks, secondhand items, and even some Vermont-grown food and desserts.

Sunday’s was the second Gigantic Flea Market of the season after last year’s events were canceled due to COVID.

Vendor Sue Wilder of Wildberry Crafts says it’s a relief to be back behind the table.

“Well last year we didn’t sell nothing, and this year it’s been very good. People have been out, people have money, people are very happy to be out, and it’s been good,” Wilder said.

The next Gigantic Flea Market will be Dec. 12 ahead of Christmas, so you can grab some last-minute gifts for friends and family.

