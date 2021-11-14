Looking Ahead: Week of Nov. 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Nov. 15.

The Town of Hartford will host an Affordable Housing Town Hall Monday, Nov. 15. The meeting will take place at Hartford High School Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. Upper Valley residents will hear from various town officials in charge of solving the housing crisis. The meeting will take place in person as well as online. For any questions, you are encouraged to reach out using this email: jmajor@hartford-vt.org.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Woodstock, New Hampshire Tuesday, Nov. 16.

President Biden will visit a bridge where he will discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, and what it can do to help repair and rebuild our nation’s bridges and roads. Other topics include climate change, safety and equity, and creating good-paying jobs.

Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce will host another After Business Mixer for local small businesses. Gunnison’s Orchard, Bakery & Gift Shop will host the networking event. The mixer will start at 5:30 p.m. and go on until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

