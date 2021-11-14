Medieval armored combat at Champlain Valley Expo

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Knights in shining armor go head-to-head for the first time at the Champlain Valley Exposition.

Put on by Vermont Gatherings, Armored Combat Sports features fighters from throughout New England. Those in the arena carry shields, blunted steel swords, and are dressed from head to toe in steel armor.

While there are no teams from here in Vermont, organizers say the goal is to draw interest in the unique sport.

“The Armored Combat Sports League has almost 70 teams from across the country,” Jeff Folb of Vermont Gatherings said. “It began in New Hampshire, it’s built throughout Massachusetts and the rest of New England. I really wanted to give it a presence here in Vermont, with the ultimate goal of actually sponsoring a Vermont team and getting us on the Armored Combat Sports map.”

Clad in about 60 lbs. of gear, organizers say participants often leave with bumps and bruises. But at the end of the day, safety is a top priority.

