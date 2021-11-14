Advertisement

Shelburne Museum kicking off holiday auction

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Let the bidding begin! The Shelburne Museum is kicking off its Holiday Auction Extravaganza.

The annual holiday fundraising virtual auction will run all week, from Sunday, Nov. 14 until Sunday, Nov. 21.

Shoppers can bid online on a range of handmade and luxury items from local businesses. For anyone looking to go big, the museum is also auctioning of a tour of the Ticonderoga Steamboat.

“One of our very special lots in the auction is a tour of the Ticonderoga with the curator of the boat. He knows more about the Ticonderoga than anyone,” said Tom Denenberg, the director of the museum. “And then we’re going to have lunch afterward with myself so it’s going to be a very special afternoon here on the Ticonderoga. And people love the boat so we’re just so excited to be able to offer this as one of the auction items.”

The auction ends at midnight next Sunday.

