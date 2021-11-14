Ski stores seeing particularly busy season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

“I was starting to notice how cold it was getting and it was on my to do list so today felt like the right day to do it,” said Isabella Pilkey of Burlington.

Pilkey is bringing her skis to Outdoor Gear Exchange for a tune up -- but she’s going to have wait about three weeks till she’s ready to hit the slopes.

“It’s going to take a few weeks -- like Dec. 4 -- I’m a little late to the game but its good to have it done,” said Pilkey.

A wait time is common this time of year -- just days before local mountains open.

But Megan Shenton, Outdoor Gear Exchange’s Ski Department Head, says they’re having a particularly busy year.

About 10 tune ups are done a day, with one staff member works on them at a time.

“This time last year we’ve jumped up a lot in percentages-- this time last year we had a store capacity of 50 or 60 people at a time so that definitely made sales a bit slower,” said Shenton.

Ryan Daniel is a technician at Race Stock in Waterbury -- and he and other staff say this is a record year in their twelve years of business.

“We were trying to figure out what was going to happen this year after our sales last year -- and it’s over and past what even last year was. People are spending money and ready to go outside,” said Daniel.

Race Stock’s services specialize in boot modifications -- and like Outdoor Gear Exchange -- Daniel says the appointment based shop is booked at least past Thanksgiving.

“The range of people getting in and buying new gear is the full gambit -- it’s not just your high schoolers or young adults buying stuff -- it’s everybody,” said Daniel.

You might be thinking, it’s Vermont, of course there’s a demand for skis! But staff and ski and board shops tell me they have a few theories about why this year is different than any other.

“Maybe they weren’t comfortable going into a shop with a lot of people last year and its completely understandable -- and now they’re like here’s my 4 pairs of skis I didn’t tune last year -- so that’s upping it a bit more,” said Shenton.

“Season pass prices going down such as the epic pass is dropping in price is dropping more than half of what Stowe’s price used to be,” said Daniel.

Both Race Stock and Outdoor Gear Exchange say -- despite the success -- they’ve noticed supply chain issues like many other industries this year.

“The thing is we’re receiving some gear but there’s little niche things that haven’t arrived yet -- and they may not come I until December and we really don’t know,” said Daniel.

In Outdoor Gear Exchange -- Douglas Topper is one customer who will be hitting the slopes a bit later this year as he waits for his Telemark Skis to come in to stock.

“They’re gonna special order it for me -- so hopefully there won’t be too much of a delay but it’s just of an example of sometimes not being able to get what you need,” said Topper.

So if your gear isn’t ready to go by now -- it probably won’t be ready by opening day. But -- lucky for us Vermonters -- there will be no shortage of snow.

