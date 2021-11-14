What to do Sunday, Nov. 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Echo Leahy Center is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Sunday. That means families with sensory-processing differences such as developmental disabilities or autism can get in for free. The museum will host this event starting at 9 a.m. and going on until 10 a.m. The museum will be closed to the general public during this time. Families can expect the lights and sounds to be adjusted during this time to allow visitors to enjoy the museum in a calm setting. Guests can interact with exhibits, visit live animals, and have access to backpacks filled with sensory devices.

If you don’t like all the stress that comes with holiday shopping this event might help you out.

Crafts & Drafts is a local craft show where guests can shop and drink at the same time. Arrowhead Lodge in Milton will host the event from1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Guests can shop for various homemade gifts like quilts, handpainted wood signs, greeting cards, and more. You can do it all with a pint of beer or a glass of wine in hand.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting another outdoor skills event.

The theme of this event is learning how to build a fire in the wild. An important skill to have in Vermont. Families can check out the event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14.

