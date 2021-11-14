Williston park-and-ride lot off Interstate 89 gets permit

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - Construction is likely to start in the spring on a commuter park-and-ride lot at Exit 12 on Interstate 89 in Williston, after more than a decade of discussion and planning.

The Burlington Free Press reports that a state permit was awarded this week to start construction. The Vermont Agency of Transportation says the 142-space lot is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

The newspaper reports that Williston approved the agency’s plans for the commuter lot in 2014, in part due to overcrowding at the lot in Richmond. The design for the $4.2 million project includes bus shelter, bike racks and ample lighting.

