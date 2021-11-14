Advertisement

YCQM Nov. 14, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our NY bureau chief Kelly O’Brien joins us to discuss the multiple ways people can assist children that are in the foster care system. Also NH Governor Sununu announced he will not challenge Senator Maggie Hasson for her US senate seat. Our NH bureau chief Adam Sullivan joins us with analysis. And Vermont’s new Corrections Commissioner, Nick Deml, discusses Covid among inmates and the relocation of out of state inmates back to Vermont.

Host: Darren Perron

